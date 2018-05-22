The Kazakh Soviet Socialist Republic 1982 - History, Art & Development w. Photos & Illustrations

It is a truly remarkable story of building industry, educational and scientific facilities, and cultural institutions in a nation that had been subject to the oppressive colonial enforced backwardness of Czarism.
Interesting aspects touched on include the transformation of the Czarist military outpost Verni into the modern city of Alma-Ata (now Almaty), as well as the evolution of Kazakh painting.
As a bonus we have included some general "Information items" from the same issue such as the creation of a Soviet racing car, the building of a health resort in Lithuania and the construction of an airport in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, that bears a striking resemblance to the core part of the station in the Star Trek TV series Deep Space Nine.
(Click on scans to enlarge)
