Monday, July 9, 2018
Communist Party says...NO! to Puppet Parliaments YES! to Workers' Power - South Africa 1984
South African Communist Party Sticker / Poster 1984
Was accompanied by the slogan:
"Forward to a People's Constitution and a Socialist South Africa"
Michael Laxer
11:23 AM
Labels:
Communist Party
,
South Africa
