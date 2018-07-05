"The way to overcome the economic crises and all threats of imperialist wars is solely by the proletarian revolution" - Clara Zetkin, born July 5, 1857

Clara Zetkin was born on July 5, 1857. She a Marxist revolutionary, anti-war activist and crusader for women's rights who played a major role in the creation of International Women's Day. Zetkin served as a Communist deputy in the German Reichstag from 1920-1933 and is known for the fiery speech she gave there in August 1932 in the face of Nazi threats and intimidation. She died in the USSR in 1933.
For the text of this speech go to: Fascism Must Be Defeated! -- Clara Zetkin's Speech at the Reichstag August 30, 1932
Below is a scan of a brief biography of Zetkin that was in the 1999 People's Voice Calendar. You can visit the People's Voice newspaper website at peoplesvoice.ca
No comments:
Post a Comment