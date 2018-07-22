Sunday, July 22, 2018
Israel's "Nation-State" Bill, Roe v. Wade, Ontario Hate Crimes & more -- The Left Chapter Sunday Reading List July 15 - 22
This list covers the week of July 15 - 22. It is generally in order of the date of the article's release.
There is one article from prior to the period that has been incorporated into the post.
1) Israel in turmoil over bill allowing Jews and Arabs to be segregated
Oliver Holmes, The Guardian
Israel is in the throes of political upheaval as the country’s ruling party seeks to pass legislation that could allow for Jewish-only communities, which critics have condemned as the end of a democratic state.
2) Thousands of Protesters March in Tel Aviv against “Nation-State” Bill
Communist Party of Israel
Seven thousand protesters marched through central Tel Aviv on Saturday night, July 14, to protest the controversial, government-sponsored “nation-state bill,” calling it racist and discriminatory. Under the banner “This is home for all of us,” public figures, MKs from Hadash and Meretz, and peace and social activists addressed the demonstration, in which participants marched from Rabin Square to Dizengoff Center. The bill is expected to be brought before the Knesset tonight (Monday) for a final vote.
3) Israel Approves Nationality 'Apartheid' Law
Telesur
Israel’s Parliament, the Knesset, approved the controversial nationality bill Thursday declaring Israel a nation-state for the Jewish people and downgrading the status of Arabic from official language to “special status.” Arabs make up 21 percent of Israel’s population.
4) Birthrights Walk Off Tour In Israel, Join Peace Now Activists
Telesur
Another group of Taglit-Birthright Israel participants left the tour opting instead to take part in solidarity visits with Peace Now activists who advocate for a two-state solution.
5) The Real Reason People Are Upset About Birthright Walkouts
Batya Ungar-Sargon, Forward
The Jewish world is in an uproar over what are being called “Birthright walkouts”.
6) Israel Strikes Targets Cultural Heritage: Gaza Museum Official
Telesur
Israeli airstrikes Saturday have injured hundreds of civilians and killed two Palestinian teens who were at a public park next to an unfinished building.
7) Palestinian paramedic Razan al-Najjar was ‘deliberately and fatally shot’ by Israeli sniper — B’Tselem
Jonathan Ofir, Mondoweiss
The Israeli human rights NGO B’Tselem today released a report about the killing of Palestinian paramedic Razan al-Najjar (20), who was fatally shot in the chest while nursing the wounded in Gaza on the 1st of June during the Great March of Return.
8) ICC Urges Palestinians To Testify About Israeli War Crimes
Telesur
The International Criminal Court (ICC) announced it would begin the pretrial phase of the war crimes case brought by the Palestinian Authority (PA) against Israel.
9) US establishment rattled by socialist’s primary win
James Plested, Red Flag
The victory of socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the Democratic Party primary in New York’s 14th Congressional District on 26 June has put the US political establishment in a spin.
10) First direct Ethiopia-Eritrea flight in 20 years takes off
Al Jazeera
Ethiopian Airlines conducted the first direct passenger flights between Addis Ababa and Asmara, reconnecting Eritrea and Ethiopia after a 20-year military standoff.
11) NYPD gives the feds an ultimatum on Eric Garner: Charge the officer who choked him to death, or we will
Tess Owen, Vice News
Exactly four years ago, Eric Garner, a black man, died in a police chokehold after they approached him for allegedly selling loose cigarettes in Staten Island. His final words, “I can’t breathe,” became a rallying cry against police brutality and a slogan for the burgeoning Black Lives Matter movement.
12) My grandfather wasn’t a Nazi-fighting war hero — he was a brutal collaborator
Silvia Foti, Salon
Eighteen years ago, my dying mother asked me to continue working on a book about her father, Jonas Noreika, a famous Lithuanian World War II hero who fought the Communists. Once an opera singer, my mother had passionately devoted herself to this mission and had even gotten a PhD in literature to improve her literary skills. As a journalist, I agreed. I had no idea I was embarking on a project that would lead to a personal crisis, Holocaust denial and an official cover-up by the Lithuanian government.
13) 'Hate is alive here': Wife of beaten Mississauga man speaks out after attack
Shanifa Nasser · CBC News
It was supposed to be a peaceful summer evening outdoors with friends, but things took a frightening turn when a Mississauga, Ont., father of two was severely beaten in what Peel Regional Police confirm they are investigating as a hate-motivated crime.
14) ‘I want to leave. Stop assaulting me.’ Hate crime unit reviewing race-related incident at London grocery store
Bryann Aguilar, The Star
The police hate crime unit in London, Ont., is reviewing a race-related incident between two men inside a grocery store after video of a white man calling another man an “illegal alien” and preventing him from leaving the store went viral this week.
15) A Quarter of Global Land Surface Belongs to Indigenous Peoples
Telesur
A new study published by the journal Nature Sustainability shows that Indigenous people own or have tenure rights over at least a quarter of the global, inhabited land surface, reaffirming their important role in nature conservation and the fight against climate change.
16) Peru Begins Operation At Its Biggest Wind Farm
Telesur
The Peruvian government starts up its biggest wind turbine project on Wednesday near Nazca with the potential to create 132 megawatts of energy per day.
17) Tracy Latimer's killer does not deserve a pardon
Carmela Hutchison, Rabble
I would be deeply concerned for the protection of women and girls with disabilities if Tracy Latimer’s killer is pardoned.
18) Demand That Wendy’s Support Farmworkers’ Rights
Nation Action
This week’s Take Action Now is focused on a campaign to end human-rights abuses in the supply chain of fast-food giant Wendy’s, next steps in the fight to end family separation and detention, and events to save net neutrality.
19) The Trump administration asked 70 babies who can’t talk to make their case in immigration court
Taylor Dolven, Vice News
The Trump administration has asked at least 70 babies under the age of 1 to come to court in 2018 and personally make their case to an immigration judge about why they should be able to stay in the U.S.
20) Picket lines expected at Exhibition Place after board locks out workers ahead of CNE
David Rider, The Star
Picket lines are expected at city-owned Exhibition Place after its board locked out a union less than a month before the start of the Canadian National Exhibition.
21) American Baby Trump Blimp Set To Breeze Onto Namesake's Home Turf
Amy Held, NPR
Like any tantruming toddler, the 20-foot-tall baby Trump blimp hovering above Friday's protests in London was difficult to ignore.
22) Thousands of Canadian mothers were forced to give up their babies. Some were told to ‘get a puppy’ instead
Amanda Coletta, The Washington Post
Their stories would not seem out of place in an episode of “The Handmaid's Tale”: pregnant women shuttered away, violently restrained during childbirth, banned from looking at their babies — and, finally, coerced by social workers into signing adoption papers.
23) Photojournalism is having a long overdue #MeToo moment
Daniella Zalcman, CNN
A special report published in the Columbia Journalism Review this week exposed the photojournalism industry's long-time problem with sexual harassment. Writer Kristen Chick interviewed more than 50 people over a period of five months, compiling testimony that details rampant sexual misconduct in all corners of the business.
24) TRUMP’S SUPREME COURT PICK HAS STATES ALREADY PREPARING FOR THE END OF ROE V. WADE
Carter Sherman, Vice News
Massachusetts lawmakers must answer a question on Wednesday: Do you support NASTY Women?
25) The “NASTY Women” act just passed in Massachusetts to prepare for the death of Roe v. Wade
Carter Sherman, Vice News
President Donald Trump nominated conservative judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court only a few weeks ago, but states have started preparing for the potential death of Roe v. Wade. And Massachusetts just became one of the first to act on those plans.
26) Mothers outraged as boys arrested for sharing explicit photos are allowed to return to school
CBC/Radio-Canada
Six boys who were suspended from their private high school in Quebec City and arrested for allegedly sharing explicit photos of their female classmates will be allowed back into the school in the fall, a decision the girls' mothers are condemning.
27) Something in the Air
Eyal Press, The Intercept
Jessica Robertson Got Sick Working as an Inspector at a Poultry Plant. Now She’s Speaking Out to Defend Workers Exposed to Chemicals.
28) This Washington State Ballot Measure Fights for Both Jobs and Climate Justice
Sasha Abramsky, The Nation
Initiative 1631 would put a carbon fee on big polluters, using the revenue to invest in clean energy and protections for workers in fossil-fuel industries.
29) Macron Faces 'Watergate' Level Crisis From Bodyguard Scandal
Telesur
Emmanuel Macron's presidency faces its deepest crisis since he was sworn in due to the Benalla affair, which was described by left-wing 'France Unbowed' party leader as being "of the level of Watergate."
