Sunday, July 29, 2018
Doug Ford, the Toronto Sun, European Austerity, Ahed Tamimi & more -- The Left Chapter Sunday Reading List July 22 - 29
This list covers the week of July 22 - 29. It is generally in order of the date of the article's release.
1) Mesut Ozil cites 'racism and disrespect' as he quits Germany
Al Jazeera
Football star felt he was singled out as scapegoat for World Cup exit due to Turkish heritage and Erdogan meeting.
Read the full article.
2) Kavanaugh Could Tip Supreme Court Against Gun Control Laws
Nina Totenberg, NPR
In the battle over the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, the usual suspects are lining up in support and opposition. At the grass roots, however, there is one new entry nervously eyeing the Kavanaugh nomination. It is March For Our Lives, started by high school students in Parkland, Fla., after the shooting there, and aimed ultimately at enacting more effective gun regulations.
Read the full article.
3) White man who shot black father in front of his kids over parking spot won’t face charges
Tess Owen, Vice News
Florida’s controversial “Stand Your Ground” law has spared a white man from criminal charges after he shot and killed a black father in front of his young children over a parking spot.
Read the full article.
4) Unions ask OSHA to protect workers as extreme heat spreads
Mark Gruenberg, People's Voice
For Peggy Frank, a Los Angeles letter carrier, any federal or California safety rule ordering her employer—and all other firms—to protect workers from the hazards of excess heat didn’t work.
Read the full article.
5) Steve Bannon wants to elect little Trumps all over Europe
Tim Hume, Vice News
Having helped spearhead the populist insurgency that helped deliver Donald Trump to the White House, Steve Bannon has set his sights on repeating the trick in Europe.
Read the full article.
6) Spring Is Springing Sooner, Throwing Nature's Rhythms Out Of Whack
Nathan Rott, NPR
There's a cycle that starts when the snow melts and the earth thaws high in Colorado's Rocky Mountains. It's a seasonal cycle based on timing and temperature, two variables that climate change is pushing increasingly out of sync.
Read the full article.
7) Israeli Troops Kill 15-year-old Palestinian in West Bank Raid
Telesur
Israeli soldiers killed a Palestinian teenager during a raid in the occupied West Bank Monday, the Palestinian health ministry said.
Read the full article.
8) 'Putin's War on America' Is Nothing Compared With U.S. War on Democracy
Paul Street, Truthdig
The noted North Korean political commentator Kim Jong Un got it right last year: Donald Trump is a “mentally deranged dotard.”
Read the full article.
9) Canadian police dismissing fewer sexual-assault cases
Robyn Doolittle, The Globe and Mail
Police dismissed fewer sexual assault allegations as “unfounded” in 2017, after The Globe and Mail revealed that Canadian law enforcement disproportionately dismisses sexual offences as baseless compared with other crimes, new crime data from Statistics Canada show.
Read the full article.
10) 49 British Women Were Killed By Men They Previously Reported To Police
Sirin Kale, Broadly
Every year, women in the UK are killed by stalkers and domestic abusers—despite previously reporting them to the police. Unfollow Me is a campaign highlighting the under-reported issue of stalking and domestic abuse in support of anti-stalking charity Paladin's calls to introduce a Stalkers Register in the UK.
Read the full article.
11) 80% of teenage girls suffer serious mental illness after sexual assault
Denis Campbell, The Guardian
Four out of five teenage girls who have been sexually assaulted are suffering from crippling mental health problems months after their attack, new research has found.
Read the full article.
12) Justice for sexual-assault victims starts with police accountability
Holly Johnson, The Globe and Mail
Sexual-assault survivors have a troubled relationship with the police and courts in Canada. Trust has deteriorated to the point where just 5 per cent report to the police. This is not surprising given the poor treatment many receive at the hands of the police and truly abysmal treatment in court.
Read the full article.
13) Black community reps pen open letter to John Tory and Doug Ford on gun violence
Now Magazine
Black community activists, scholars and artists say initiatives to curb gun violence will only further barricade and quarantine Black communities already under economic pressure from government policies.
Read the full article.
14) The biggest purveyor of terror is the Toronto Sun
John Miller, Rabble
The purpose of terrorism is to spread fear and terror. This week, its biggest collaborator was the Toronto Sun.
Read the full article.
15) Journalists Across Canada are Alarmed by the Toronto Sun’s Hate-Mongering and Conspiracy Theories
Press Progress
Many are taking notice that Toronto’s right-wing tabloid is steadily becoming more and more reckless and extreme.
Read the full article.
16) This ‘Fox & Friends’ segment about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is beyond parody
Aaron Rupar, Think Progress
Fox & Friends on Tuesday featured an interview with Daily Caller associate editor Virginia Kruta about her experience attending an Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez rally in St. Louis that could have been mistaken for satire.
Read the full article.
17) Portugal Dared to Cast Aside Austerity. It’s Having a Major Revival.
Liz Alderman, The New York Times
At a time of mounting uncertainty in Europe, the country has defied critics who insisted on austerity as the answer to the Continent’s economic and financial crisis.
Read the full article.
18) Austerity, not just climate change, is to blame for Greece’s deadly fires
Yanis Varoufakis, The Globe and Mail
I expect crocodile tears to be shed in Brussels over our fire victims, and similarly hypocritical posturing by the Greek government. But I do not expect any reversal of the organized misanthropy afflicting Greece just because nearly 100 people died in a single day. Unless and until progressives across Europe get organized, accept local responsibility and band together to apply pressure at the EU level, nothing will change, except a further strengthening of proudly misanthropic political forces such as Greece’s Golden Dawn, Italy’s Lega, Germany’s Christian Social Union and Alternative fur Deutschland, Sebastian Kurz’s Austrian government and the Polish-Hungarian illiberal nexus. In this context, Greece’s forest fires are a tragic reminder of our collective responsibility as Europeans.
Read the full article.
19) Misogyny is a key element of white supremacy, Anti-Defamation League report finds
Maya Oppenheim, The Independent
Misogyny is a key element of the so-called alt-right movement and there is a strong link between men’s rights activism and white supremacy, a report has found.
Read the full article.
20) Democratic Party Politics 101 with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Corporate Media
Danny Haiphong, Black Agenda Report
Some who read my writing may ask, “why don’t you criticize the Republicans as much as you do the Democrats?” My response to such a question is that it should be obvious by now which of the two corporate parties currently holds the Black polity and working class “constituencies” generally in a state of political captivity. That would be the Democrats. Political captivity within the Democratic Party has created a vast graveyard where social movements and revolutionary politics can be buried. With mid-term elections approaching and talks of who will run for the Democrats in 2020 becoming more intense, the Democratic Party has been scrambling to teach those who dare to deviate from their corporate rulers how to fall in line. Some are surprised by the Democratic Party’s progressive containment strategy, but not Black Agenda Report.
Read the full article.
21) Pakistan's Imran Khan Declares Victory in Election as Opponents Cry Foul
Telesur
Supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said the vote count was rigged and called it an assault on democracy in a country.
Read the full article.
22) Missouri ground zero on national so-called ‘right to work’
Mark Gruenberg, People's Voice
There’s only about one fact that both sides can agree upon in Missouri’s raging battle over a so-called “right to work” law: The Show Me State is “ground zero” in the radical right’s national campaign against workers’ rights and political power.
Read the full article.
23) ICE COERCED DOZENS OF IMMIGRANT PARENTS TO GIVE UP THEIR KIDS, ACLU SAYS
Taylor Dolven, Vice News
After taking their kids away, immigration officials corralled dozens of detained immigrant parents into rooms together and gave them just minutes to decide whether or not to leave their children behind in the U.S. before being deported, the American Civil Liberties Union claims in a new court filing Wednesday.
Read the full article.
24) Multi-State Lawsuit Against Census Citizenship Question To Move Ahead
Hansi Lo Wang, NPR
A federal judge in Manhattan has ruled that the largest of the six lawsuits against the new citizenship question on the 2020 census can move forward in court.
Read the full article.
25) Cuba Accuses US of 'Fabricating' Sonic Attacks on Diplomats
Telesur
The Cuban government accused the United States of trying to "fabricate a bilateral incident" with the "political manipulation" of alleged sonic "attacks" on its diplomats in Havana after examining the issue with three senior US officials.
Read the full article.
26) Israel to build 400 settler homes in occupied West Bank
Al Jazeera
Israeli defence minister says new homes would be the 'best answer' to the killing of Israeli by a Palestinian.
Read the full article.
27) Colombia's Teachers Strike to Demand Security and Budget
Telesur
Teachers in Colombia held their third strike this year to demand improvements and to denounce threats and murders against them.
Read the full article.
28) Man arrested for ‘suspected-hate crime’ seen in viral video of confrontation at ferry terminal
Claire Floody, The Star
Toronto police have made an arrest after a video went viral showing a man yelling at a family at Jack Layton Ferry Terminal.
Read the full article.
29) 'I would kill your children': Police looking at confrontation as possible hate crime
Dan Taekema · CBC News
A Stoney Creek man has been charged with threatening death after a heated confrontation in a Walmart parking lot that police are also reviewing as a possible hate crime.
Read the full article.
30) Argentina Says 'NO' to Military In The Streets Again
Telesur
Thousands of people marched today in Argentina in protest of president Mauricio Macri's decree that increases the participation of the military armed forces in internal security affairs, reminding of some of the worst years of the dictatorship.
Read the full article.
31) 1,800 children reunited with families, but 700 remain separated
Al Jazeera
US says 431 children couldn't be reunited by Thursday's deadline because their parents were no longer in the country.
Read the full article.
32) Trudeau gaslights Canadian women and ignores their safety
Matthew Behrens, Rabble
Two weeks ago, a new study by the Canadian Femicide Observatory for Justice and Accountability confirmed the state of domestic terrorism against women in this land. A woman is murdered by a man every other day in Canada, with at least 78 known acts of femicide up to July 1 (the numbers are likely higher given that it is based largely on media reports). A disproportionate number of those murdered were Indigenous women.
Read the full article.
33) 'A huge win': New Zealand brings in paid domestic violence leave
Eleanor Ainge Roy, The Guardian
New Zealand has passed legislation granting victims of domestic violence 10 days paid leave to allow them to leave their partners, find new homes and protect themselves and their children.
Read the full article.
34) New democratic trade union federation to be established in the Mexican automotive sector
IdustriALL
Ten organizations representing over 25,000 Mexican workers announced on 13 July the imminent creation of a Federation of Democratic and Independent Unions in the automotive sector. Their hope is to participate in shaping labour and industrial policy in the country.
Read the full article.
35) Russians protest proposal to hike pension age
DW
The Communist Party leader said the proposed changes mean that people will get their "pension in their coffins.” The proposal to increase the pension age is widely unpopular.
Read the full article.
36) Protesters call Ford’s plan ‘outrageous’ and ‘unacceptable’
Gilbert Ngabo, The Star
Lisa Douglas came to city hall on Friday to send Premier Doug Ford a message: “Hands off Toronto elections.”
Read the full article.
37) Doug Ford’s attack on Toronto’s city council is a declaration of war
Edward Keenan, The Star
Doug Ford will have his revenge on Toronto. We did not vote for him for mayor, we did not — the majority of us — vote for him for premier, and so now he will mess us up. Because he can, and because many of his loudest supporters in other parts of the province like nothing more than to see us get the high hard one, and many more of his loudest supporters think the entire apparatus of government is useless and should be burned to the ground.
Read the full article.
38) After decades of silence, nuns talk about abuse by priests
Nicole Winfield and Rodney Muhumuza, AP News
The nun no longer goes to confession regularly, after an Italian priest forced himself on her while she was at her most vulnerable: recounting her sins to him in a university classroom nearly 20 years ago.
Read the full article.
39) Les Moonves and CBS Face Allegations of Sexual Misconduct
Ronan Farrow, The New Yorker
Six women accuse the C.E.O. of harassment and intimidation, and dozens more describe abuse at his company.
Read the full article.
40) Brazil: Thousands Turn Out For 'Lula Livre' Festival In Rio
Telesur
Exhibitions, live performances and cultural workshops dominated the day's agenda as people of all ages joined together to call for Lula to be released from prison.
Read the full article.
41) Palestine: Ahed Tamimi Freed, Says Women Are Essential Part of Palestinian Cause
Telesur
Ahed Tamimi became a significant figure of the Palestinian resistance after standing up to Israeli forces who arrested her along with other family members.
Read the full article.
42) UNRWA job cuts in Gaza 'a massacre for employees'
Maram Humaid, Al Jazeera
Gaza employees shocked at UN agency job suspensions, leaving many facing an uncertain future.
Read the full article.
See also: Israel's "Nation-State" Bill, Roe v. Wade, Ontario Hate Crimes & more -- The Left Chapter Sunday Reading List July 15 - 22
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment