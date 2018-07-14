Saturday, July 14, 2018
Summer Shrimp and Mushroom Fettuccine Pasta Toss
While many fettuccine recipes are heavy with cream and butter -- and a lot of those, like Fettuccini Carbonara, are favourites of mine, don't get me wrong -- this one uses olive oil, garlic and seasonings to give a dish with kick and plenty of flavour.
To start, heat some olive oil in a large saucepan to medium-high heat. Add two cups of chopped mushrooms and 5 or 6 minced cloves of garlic and saute for around 5 minutes. Then add 1 pound (or around 30) pre-cooked, thawed shrimp and salt and freshly ground pepper to taste. I like a lot of the black pepper. Add 1-3 teaspoons of red chili pepper flakes (depending on how spicy you like it) and saute the shrimp and mushrooms for around another 3 minutes or until the shrimp are slightly browned.
Remove the saucepan from heat.
Meanwhile, cook 700-900 grams of fettuccine until done to el dente and drain.
Using tongs add the pasta to the saucepan in batches tossing it. Add also another tablespoon of olive oil, 1 tablespoon of mustard powder and more pepper flakes if desired.
Toss until everything is thoroughly blended.
Serve topped with freshly chopped parsley and grated Parmesan cheese if desired.
Pairs nicely with either red or white wine and hot evenings on the porch.
Enjoy.
