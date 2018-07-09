See the end of this post for details on the project.
Leaflet: The Reagan-Botha Axis Threatens Peace and Social Progress - The African Communist 1984
"Can we abandon a country which has stood beside us in every war we fought, a country that strategically is essential to the free world? It has production of minerals we must all have." - Ronald Reagan
This article, first published in The African Communist -- the magazine of the South African Communist Party -- in 1984 shows how the Reagan Administration worked to legitimize and support the Apartheid regime in South Africa. Reagan, who is a hero to many right wing Americans, and his underlings saw South Africa as an essential imperialist bulwark against national liberation and socialism in Africa and as crucial to American business and strategic interests.
They worked to aid the regime and preserve it, including circumventing UN sanctions, all while paying lip-service to international outrage about Apartheid.
The article also highlights the role of other imperialist countries like the UK in this as well as that of the previous Carter Administration.
