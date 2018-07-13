Friday, July 13, 2018

Revolutionary Cuba 1975: Sixteen Years of Socialist Construction Part II -- Photographs and History

Havana
Today is the second of three parts looking at a remarkable English language book published in Havana in 1975 that celebrated 16 years of Communist rule. The first part was: Revolutionary Cuba 1975: Sixteen Years of Socialist Construction Part I -- Photographs and Chronology


With 140 photographs of industry, education, rallies, farms, the military and construction, among other things, Cubans of all walks of life are shown. These photos are accompanied by text that chronicles and describes the history of the revolution and its accomplishments to that point.

These accomplishments are all the more impressive given the American embargo of the island.

In this second part are 46 photos looking at aspects of socialist construction from fishing fleets, to road building and housing. There are also views of various spots around Havana and some heartwarming photos of children.

Included also is the second part of the text which has sections that give an historical synopsis of the revolutionary government, a look at the party and the UJC and EJT, as well as overviews of agricultural development, industry, housing, communications and transport and fishing.

(click on images to enlarge)



Crocodile Farm at Cienaga de Zapata, Matanzas


The Gaviota Training Ship of the Naval Academy in Mariel


Cargo Vessel


Merchant Vessel


Students of the Naval Academy in Mariel


Ships of the Fishing Fleet


Floating Dock in the Havana Harbor


Uploading of Cargo


Equipment in a Fishing Harbor


The Victoria de Giron from the Merchant Fleet


Fishing Boat Shipyard in Cardenas


Lenin Park



The Laguna del Tesoro Tourist Center


Oasis Hotel in Varadero



Beach in Varadero


Monument to General Maximo Gomez in Havana


A View of Havana


Newsstand


Monument to Jose Marti in Revolution Square


Everyday Life


Members of a Mini-Brigade


Havana


New Alamar


Stadium in the Sports Village


Houses Built by the Mini-Brigades


The National Scientific Research Center


New Homes for the People



Moments of Leisure in the New Home


The New Generation


Bridge in Bacunayagua





Construction of Modern Highways


Mountain Road in Oriente


New Telephone Exchange in Isla de Pinos


Ground Station for Satellite Communications in Jaruco


The Ben Tre Village in Niua Bonita


State Psychiatric Hospital



Obstetrics and Gynecology Institute in Havana


National Institute for Cardio-Vascular Medicine - Intensive Care Unit


Operating Theatre




Happy Childhood




The Grandes Alamedas Nursery School














