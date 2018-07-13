Revolutionary Cuba 1975: Sixteen Years of Socialist Construction Part II -- Photographs and History

|Havana
With 140 photographs of industry, education, rallies, farms, the military and construction, among other things, Cubans of all walks of life are shown. These photos are accompanied by text that chronicles and describes the history of the revolution and its accomplishments to that point.
These accomplishments are all the more impressive given the American embargo of the island.
In this second part are 46 photos looking at aspects of socialist construction from fishing fleets, to road building and housing. There are also views of various spots around Havana and some heartwarming photos of children.
Included also is the second part of the text which has sections that give an historical synopsis of the revolutionary government, a look at the party and the UJC and EJT, as well as overviews of agricultural development, industry, housing, communications and transport and fishing.
Crocodile Farm at Cienaga de Zapata, Matanzas
The Gaviota Training Ship of the Naval Academy in Mariel
Cargo Vessel
Merchant Vessel
Students of the Naval Academy in Mariel
Ships of the Fishing Fleet
Floating Dock in the Havana Harbor
Uploading of Cargo
Equipment in a Fishing Harbor
The Victoria de Giron from the Merchant Fleet
Fishing Boat Shipyard in Cardenas
Lenin Park
The Laguna del Tesoro Tourist Center
Oasis Hotel in Varadero
Beach in Varadero
Monument to General Maximo Gomez in Havana
A View of Havana
Newsstand
Monument to Jose Marti in Revolution Square
Everyday Life
Members of a Mini-Brigade
Havana
New Alamar
Stadium in the Sports Village
Houses Built by the Mini-Brigades
The National Scientific Research Center
New Homes for the People
Moments of Leisure in the New Home
The New Generation
Bridge in Bacunayagua
Construction of Modern Highways
Mountain Road in Oriente
New Telephone Exchange in Isla de Pinos
Ground Station for Satellite Communications in Jaruco
The Ben Tre Village in Niua Bonita
State Psychiatric Hospital
Obstetrics and Gynecology Institute in Havana
National Institute for Cardio-Vascular Medicine - Intensive Care Unit
Operating Theatre
Happy Childhood
The Grandes Alamedas Nursery School
