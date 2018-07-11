Wednesday, July 11, 2018

Revolutionary Cuba 1975: Sixteen Years of Socialist Construction Part I -- Photographs and Chronology

Fidel Castro Speaks
This is the first of three parts looking at a remarkable English language book published in Havana in 1975 that celebrated 16 years of Communist rule. With 140 photographs of industry, education, rallies, farms, the military and construction, among other things, Cubans of all walks of life are shown. These photos are accompanied by text that chronicles and describes the history of the revolution and its accomplishments to that point.

These accomplishments are all the more impressive given the American embargo of the island.

This first part has 45 photos that range from May Day in Havana to cigar making to crab processing. Included also is the first part of the text which is a "chronology of the most important events" of these years. Among these are the start of the literacy campaign, the national vaccination campaign, the inauguration of worker's dining rooms, Cuba's hosting of the XIXth World Amateur Baseball Championship in 1971, and much more.

(Click on images to enlarge)


Fidel Castro




May Day, Havana


Young Pioneers Visit the Granma


Youth in the Countryside


Mechanized Sugar Cane Harvesting


Automated Sugar Bag filler


Control Panel in the Camilo Cienfuegos Sugar Factory


Rice Silos in Pinar del Rio










Development of cattle-breeding


Tobacco Plantation


Tobacco Leaf


Students Working in the Fields


Cigar Making


Poultry Farm in Ariguanabo


Orange Harvest


Citrus Fruit Sorting and Packing Room


Children Taught to Like Work


Would-be Metal Workers


The INPUD Factory in Santa Clara


Fertilizer Works in Cienfuegos, Las Villas 


Cement Works in Nuevitas, Camaguey


Fertilizer Plant


Nickel Ore Mining


The Antillana Steel Works


Dairy Compound in Havana Province


Cheese Making


 The Socialist Vanguard Steel Foundry and Forge


Young Scientists in the National Scientific Research Centre 


The Albert Kunt Pastry Works


Marble Quarry in Isla de Pinos


Secondary School Students


Fishing Boat


The Catch


A Fisherman


Fishing Cooperative in Cardenas


Crabs


Crab Processing





See also: Havana 1978 -- 18 Streetscapes and Vistas
