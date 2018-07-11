Revolutionary Cuba 1975: Sixteen Years of Socialist Construction Part I -- Photographs and Chronology

|Fidel Castro Speaks
These accomplishments are all the more impressive given the American embargo of the island.
This first part has 45 photos that range from May Day in Havana to cigar making to crab processing. Included also is the first part of the text which is a "chronology of the most important events" of these years. Among these are the start of the literacy campaign, the national vaccination campaign, the inauguration of worker's dining rooms, Cuba's hosting of the XIXth World Amateur Baseball Championship in 1971, and much more.
Fidel Castro
May Day, Havana
Young Pioneers Visit the Granma
Youth in the Countryside
Mechanized Sugar Cane Harvesting
Automated Sugar Bag filler
Control Panel in the Camilo Cienfuegos Sugar Factory
Rice Silos in Pinar del Rio
Development of cattle-breeding
Tobacco Plantation
Tobacco Leaf
Students Working in the Fields
Cigar Making
Poultry Farm in Ariguanabo
Orange Harvest
Citrus Fruit Sorting and Packing Room
Children Taught to Like Work
Would-be Metal Workers
The INPUD Factory in Santa Clara
Fertilizer Works in Cienfuegos, Las Villas
Cement Works in Nuevitas, Camaguey
Fertilizer Plant
Nickel Ore Mining
The Antillana Steel Works
Dairy Compound in Havana Province
Cheese Making
The Socialist Vanguard Steel Foundry and Forge
Young Scientists in the National Scientific Research Centre
The Albert Kunt Pastry Works
Marble Quarry in Isla de Pinos
Secondary School Students
Fishing Boat
The Catch
A Fisherman
Fishing Cooperative in Cardenas
Crabs
Crab Processing
