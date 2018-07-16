Revolutionary Cuba 1975: Sixteen Years of Socialist Construction Part III -- Photographs and History

With 140 photographs of industry, education, rallies, farms, the military and construction, among other things, Cubans of all walks of life are shown. These photos are accompanied by text that chronicles and describes the history of the revolution and its accomplishments to that point.
These accomplishments are all the more impressive given the American embargo of the island.
This final installment has 44 photographs that include many devoted to education (including institutions like the National Art School and the School of Dance), sports (the shot of the rodeo in Lenin Park is pretty wild), the Cuban military and anti-imperialist resistance. I found those of the new nursery school in the former barracks and the beaming children they call "The Future of the Country" especially moving.
There is also more of the text relating the history and evolution of the revolution's first 16 years. These are sections on education, health, sports, trade unions, people's power and several covering other areas. When speaking of the revolutionary armed forces Fidel Castro noted: "The need to possess a powerful defense is not a whim of the revolution, it is a necessity imposed upon us by the imperialist enemy", something always worth remembering when socialist revolutions face immediate capitalist encirclement and relentless attack.
(Click on images to enlarge)
Moncada: Barracks Turned into School Building
The Future of the Country
Secondary School in the Countryside: New Pedagogical Form
The "Victoria de Giron" Naval Technical School
Happy and Healthy Youth
National Art School
National Ballet
School of Dance
Would-be Navy Officers
Young People Preparing for the Defense of the Country
Baseball Match at the Latin-American Stadium
Rodeo in Lenin Park
Emilio Correa, World Welter-Weight Champion
Opening of the First World Amateur Boxing Championship
Teofilo Stevenson, World Heavy-Weight Champion
Sport Village in Havana
Young Gymnast
Students of the Camilo Cienfuegos Military Academy
Monuments on Giron Beach
Aircraft of the Revolutionary Armed Forces
Revolutionary Armed Forces
National Revolutionary Militia Day
