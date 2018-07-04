The Moldavian Soviet Socialist Republic 1982 - History, Art & Development w. Photos & Illustrations

|The Ballad of the Earth - I. Vieru
Today we are looking at the Moldavian SSR in 1982 also as gleaned from the pages of an issue of the Soviet English language publication Socialism: Theory and Practice. The article reviews various aspects of its development within the USSR and a brief overview of its art.
Described as "the main orchard of the USSR" much of the overview details the dramatic advances that had been made in Moldavian agriculture since World War II. It also talks of the progress of the capital Kishinev, having to balance industrial expansion with Moldavia's high density of cultivation (an amazing 90 per cent of its territory) and its environment, and the evolution of cultural life including the Jac Folk Dance Company which is pictured.
As a bonus we have added some general "information items" from the issue that include the building of a large telescope at the Byurokan Observatory in the Armenian SSR and steps being taken to try to design a maglev prototype in the Russian Federation.
(Click on scans to enlarge)
