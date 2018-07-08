Charcoal BBQ Hot Italian Sausages and Onions

First, select the type of sausages you wish to make. You can make any from Oktoberfest style, to Eastern European variations, etc. Here we used hot Italian sausages.
While you are getting your charcoal going slice up 3 or 4 onions. I like to use a combination of red and white. Place them evenly across an aluminium foil baking tray and season them with salt, pepper and cayenne pepper all to taste. If you have them you can add a few fresh basil leaves as well. You can also add sliced green peppers, mushrooms or even sauerkraut if you like.
When your charcoal is ready for grilling take your sausages and place them directly on the grill over the coals and sear them for 1-2 minutes a side or until nicely browned with some grill marks. Do NOT slice them like they do at hot dog carts as that simply dries them out as you cook them.
Place your tray on the grill above the coals and cook the sausages for approximately 30 minutes or until done, turning once. You need to regulate the heat and flames with the BBQ lid. I generally do this by cooking 5 minutes lid off and then 10 minutes lid on unless the coals are unusually hot in which case I take the lid off for even less time.
When finished serve on buns topped with the onions if you like or simply on a plate with them with a side of rice or a salad. These go especially well with Dijon mustard.
It is an easy way to make sausages and caramelized onions with great charcoal BBQ flavour.
Enjoy.
See also: Charcoal BBQ Jerk Style Chicken
See also: Korean Style BBQ Beef Short Ribs with Grilled Eggplant
No comments:
Post a Comment