Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Demand that Facebook #BringBackteleSUREnglish
Telesur English has been an essential source for Latin American and international news and information that came from a leftist and anti-imperialist perspective.
The Left Chapter has shared countless articles and videos from Telesur. Yesterday, for example, Telesur provided news of a plastic ban in Dominica, a mass rally by Arabs and Jews in Israel against the "nation state" law, the death of Marxist Economist Samir Amir and more.
Facebook has provided no justification for this action as there cannot be a legitimate one. The move is anti-democratic and is clearly aimed at silencing voices that do not parrot mainstream American imperialist narratives about countries like Cuba and Venezuela as well as global developments generally.
This comes in the wake of a temporary ban of the Facebook page Venezuela Analysis, also without explanation, and can only be seen as part of a disturbing pattern.
This action by Facebook must be unequivocally condemned and the immediate restoration of the Telesur English page demanded.
Posted by Michael Laxer at 5:47 AM
