Corbyn blasts Netanyahu's false attacks on twitter

Over the past few weeks Jeremy Corbyn -- the UK's leftist leader of the Labour Party -- has been the target of an unprecedented, disgraceful smear campaign seeking to portray him as an antisemite.
As Gideon Levy wrote about this in the Israeli paper Haaretz:
Corbyn is a brave man. He voted in parliament 553 times against his party’s position, and yet he took its leadership by storm. He voted against the war in Iraq, against nuclear weapons and against British rule in Northern Ireland. He was active in Amnesty against Augusto Pinochet, and was arrested in anti-apartheid demonstrations in South Africa.This campaign took a new turn today as Israel's extremist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attacked Corbyn on twitter attempting to twist what occurred at an event in Tunisia in 2014.
With such a conscience and courage he wouldn’t have gotten anywhere in Israel, apart from Breaking the Silence. In Britain he has a good chance of being elected the next prime minister. Nothing lights up the imagination and inspires hope more than that. Anyone who wants to see the world take action against the Israeli occupation should dream of Corbyn.
Corbyn has been declared the next enemy of the Jews. Viktor Orban is a righteous among the nations; the American alt-right is the rock of Israel and its savior; Rodrigo Duterte, the Philippines’ leader who called to kill millions “like Hitler,” is a welcome guest in Israel – and Corbyn is the enemy of the people.
The Jewish establishment in Britain and Israeli propaganda have taken out a contract on him, to foil his election: He’s an anti-Semite, Labor is anti-Semitic, Jewish life in Britain is in “existential danger,” no less, as three British Jewish newspapers cried out in a joint editorial.
But Corbyn was having none of it and forcefully responded pointing out that "what deserves unequivocal condemnation is the killing of over 160 Palestinian protesters in Gaza by Israeli forces since March, including dozens of children".
He also noted that tens of thousands of Arab and Jewish citizens of Israel had demonstrated this past weekend against the introduction of the new, racist, Apartheid-style "Nation State" law discriminating against Israel's Palestinian minority.
Full solidarity with Corbyn. It is the outrageous and unfounded, anti-democratic attacks smearing him that must stop. These slanders are aimed at distracting from the ongoing, war crimes and violations of international law being committed by the state of Israel.
