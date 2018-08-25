Saturday, August 25, 2018
John McCain, war criminal, dead
John McCain 1936 - 2018
Due to his personal conflict with Donald Trump some have confused this with McCain having been somehow a progressive. He is even being celebrated as a "hero".
He was not. At all.
- Above is the type of plane that war criminal John McCain flew to illegally bomb Hanoi during the imperialist war waged by the Americans in Vietnam. The bombings that he was involved in killed tens of thousands of people, most of them civilians, and devastated a developing nation struggling to rise out of poverty and to fight for independence.
- McCain supported the illegal war in Iraq
- McCain was a consistent supporter of violent American military imperialism from Afghanistan to Libya
- McCain opposed federal funding of birth control and sex education
- McCain opposed abortion rights including co-sponsoring the Federal Abortion Ban
- McCain opposed the federal minimum wage and voted 149 times against raising it
- McCain opposed publicly funded health care and universal health care, helping to cause profound suffering, financial instability and premature death for millions of the most vulnerable American citizens
- McCain's Republicans have made hatred, bigotry, homophobia and misogyny central to the American political experience, and it is a myth of desperate liberals that he opposed this. As just one obvious example McCain made extremist Sarah Palin his running mate in 2008.
Sarah Palin.
- McCain was no "war hero" he was a war criminal. He helped to foster the ugly politics of today by remaining loyal to the most dangerous and reactionary party in the world, the Republican Party.
Have solidarity with the millions of people his politics and actions harmed and killed.
There is nothing that will make what this man did any better and it serves no purpose but helping reactionaries and Republicans to portray him as something he was not.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment