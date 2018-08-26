Sunday, August 26, 2018
John McCain, Michael Cohen, Climate Change, CNE Lockout & more -- The Left Chapter Sunday Reading List August 19 - 25
This week's list of articles, news items and opinion pieces that I see as must reads if you are looking for a roundup that should be of interest to The Left Chapter readers.
This list covers the week of August 19 - 26. It is generally in order of the date of the article's release.
There are several articles from prior to the period that have been integrated into the post.
1) Indigenous PhD student to ‘map loss’ through atlas of missing women and girls
Anya Zoledziowski, StarMetro Calgary
A PhD student is creating a database of every Indigenous woman and girl who has either gone missing or been killed in Canada and the U.S. since 1900, with plans to use the data to craft an atlas mapping the crisis across North America.
2) Men's fixation on young women is another sign of masculinity in crisis
Arwa Mahdawi, The Guardian
Men attracted to emotionally unstable women, preferably no older than 18, studies show
3) The media refuse to name male violence against women in their reporting – and this harms our society
Ruth Hunt, The Morning Star
Two men whose mother and sister were murdered by their father have written a new book to improve awareness of the gendered nature of domestic abuse and how it should be viewed as a national and international health crisis.
4) Femicide in Canada: a mid-year snapshot
Pamela Cross
In April, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Violence Against Women (SR), Dubrovka Simonovic, made the first-ever official visit to Canada by her office. I was privileged to attend one of the many sessions she held as she travelled across the country meeting with government officials, statutory human rights agencies, the Chief Commissioner of the National Inquiry on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls and NGOs as well as visiting shelters and women’s prisons.
5) ‘The lost summer’: the emotional and spiritual toll of the smoke apocalypse
Sharon J Riley, The Narwhal
Anxiety, fear and grief: what experts are learning about the mental health effects of wildfire haze.
6) Hundreds of neo-Nazis March in Berlin on Anniversary of Hitler Aide's Suicide
The Associated Press and Reuters
Around 500 neo-Nazis waving flags with the colors of the German Reich marched through central Berlin Saturday, marking the 31st anniversary of the prison suicide of Nazi convict Rudolf Hess.
7) We’ve seen the largest rise in poverty since Thatcher: resistance is a necessity
John Clarke, Counterfire
The latest figures on living standards tell us austerity’s class warfare is more dangerous than ever. Mass struggle is an urgent requirement.
8) ‘Every time they come back, we’ll be back’: Citizens shut down National Citizens Alliance rally in Dartmouth
Natasha Pace, Global News
The National Citizens Alliance (NCA) "Canadians First Rally" was quickly met with opposition in Dartmouth on Sunday.
9) Palestinians sort through 10.5 tonnes, 8 years’ worth of mail held by Israel
The Associated Press
Palestinian postal workers in the West Bank are sifting through eight years’ worth of undelivered mail held by Israel.
10) We can’t let smears be used to silence criticism of the Israeli state
Lindsey German, The Morning Star
WE have reached an incredibly dangerous moment for the left and the whole labour movement with the latest onslaught on Jeremy Corbyn.
11) National Living Wage 'fails to cover families' basic needs'
BBC News
Low-earning parents working full-time are still unable to earn enough to provide their family with a basic, no-frills lifestyle, research suggests.
12) John Baird slaughters ethics rules by siding with Saudi Arabia
Charlie Angus, Hamilton Spectator
Former foreign affairs minister has had business dealings with a gold company active in the desert kingdom
13) Worst in the world: Edmonton took dubious honour in air quality rankings
CBC News
Smoke from B.C. wildfires gave Edmonton worse air quality than thousands of other large cities in 85 countries.
14) US inmates stage nationwide prison labor strike over 'modern slavery'
Ed Pilkington, The Guardian
The first part of the prisons likely to be hit will be the kitchens, where stoves will remain unlit, ready-meals unheated and thousands of breakfasts uncooked.
15) Trump Moves To Let States Regulate Coal Plant Emissions
Nathan Rott, NPR
The Trump administration has moved to formally replace the Clean Power Plan, an environmental regulation that former President Barack Obama once lauded as the single-most important step America has ever taken to fight climate change.
16) There’s Been A Huge Drop In The Number Of People Saved By The EU’s Mediterranean Patrol Mission
Marcus Engert, Juliane Loeffler and Pascale Mueller, BuzzFeed
The European Union's patrol mission in the Mediterranean saved 83% fewer people between January and July this year than it did in the same period in 2017, BuzzFeed News can reveal.
17) Colombia and U.S. implicated in plot to kill Venezuelan president
Emile Schepers, People's World
Since the drone attack on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on August 4, there has been a rapid escalation of tensions between Venezuela and neighboring Colombia. There is a real danger that this escalation will lead to armed efforts to overthrow the Venezuelan government and even military conflict between the two countries. For us in the United States, there is also the danger that the reckless and bellicose attitude of the Trump administration will lead to an escalation of our own country’s involvement.
18) Arctic’s strongest sea ice breaks up for first time on record
Jonathan Watts, The Guardian
The oldest and thickest sea ice in the Arctic has started to break up, opening waters north of Greenland that are normally frozen, even in summer.
19) Was the Trudeau Heckling Incident Staged By Far-Right Groups?
North 99
Right-wing media has depicted the heckling incident as an impromptu outburst by an ordinary Canadian woman. But it appears that this was in fact a planned disruption staged by a far-right racist organization.
20) MICHAEL COHEN BROKE CAMPAIGN FINANCE LAWS “AT THE DIRECTION OF A CANDIDATE”
Gabrielle Bluestone, Vice News
Donald Trump’s self-described “fixer” and personal lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to eight federal charges, including violating campaign finance laws with a hush-money payment to two women who claimed to have slept with President Trump. Cohen appeared in New York’s federal court Tuesday after surrendering himself to the custody of the FBI earlier in the day.
21) Why Michael Cohen’s plea deal is bad for Trump: It puts him very close to an actual crime
Aaron Blake, The Washington Post
Tuesday brought the news we all suspected would come sooner or later: President Trump’s former personal lawyer/fixer Michael Cohen reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors in New York.
22) Michael Cohen's lawyer says he will not accept pardon from 'criminal' Donald Trump
Tom Embury-Dennis, The Independent
Unexpected statement removes what was thought to be president's best chance of keeping former lawyer from revealing inner workings of his campaign and subsequent period in White House.
23) Trump, Corporate Media Are Both Enemies of the People
Paul Street, Truthdig
So, yes, U.S. corporate media are “enemies of the people,” even if that other great enemy of the people Donald Trump—himself a product and arguably a great “frenemy” of the corporate communications complex beneath all his anti-media bluster—says so for reasons that have nothing to with yours or mine.
24) Too many women languish in prison
Joy Thompson, Simcoe.com
Prison cells are no place for vulnerable women, and there are better alternatives.
25) Saudi Arabia seeks to execute activist to 'make an example out of her,' says advocate
CBC Radio
Saudi Arabia is trying to "make an example" out of Israa al-Ghomgham, the first woman in the country to face execution for her activism, says human rights advocate Zena Tahir.
26) Saudi Arabia seeks death penalty for woman activist, rights group says
The Associated Press
Saudi Arabia's public prosecutor is seeking the death penalty against five human rights activists from the kingdom's Eastern Province currently on trial in a secretive terrorism court, groups including Human Rights Watch (HRW) said.
27) SAUDI-LED COALITION TEAM TO INVESTIGATE CIVILIAN CASUALTIES IS “COVERING UP WAR CRIMES” IN YEMEN
Alex Emmons, The Intercept
IN THE AFTERMATH of a horrific bombing earlier this month that killed dozens of children aboard a school bus in Yemen, the Trump administration urged the U.S.-backed, Saudi- and United Arab Emirates-led coalition to examine and account for the loss of civilian lives.
28) Union calls on Trudeau government to buy back Canadian Wheat Board from Saudi interests
Rahul Kalvapalle, Global News
A union representing port and transportation workers in Churchill, Man. is calling on the Canadian government to buy back its majority interest in the Canadian Wheat Board, which was sold to G3 Global Grain Group – a partnership between Bunge Canada and a Saudi investment company – in 2015.
29) Chile: Opposition Introduces Bill to Legalize Abortion
Telesur
Opposition legislators in Chile introduced a bill Tuesday to legalize abortions beyond the three grounds under, which it is currently legal. Protests in favor of and against the proposed legislation were held outside Congress.
30) Social conservatives see opportunity to re-open abortion debate with Andrew Scheer as opposition leader
Charlie Smith, The Georgia Straight
Two B.C. anti-abortion activists will attend this week's Conservative policy convention in Halifax to push the party to change its position on this issue.
31) Exhibition Place, union to resume bargaining as lockout mars CNE
David Rider, The Star
Talks between city-owned Exhibition Place and the union it locked out last month are set to restart as the Canadian National Exhibition loses visitors, revenue and performers to picket lines.
32) Lockout hurting ticket sales at CNE, says CEO
Laura Howells · CBC News
The CEO of the Canadian National Exhibition says the ongoing lockout is having a "significant negative impact" on attendance and revenue, with $1.5 million in projected losses so far.
33) Exhibition Place ‘not interested in meaningful negotiations,’ union says
Ilya Bañares, The Star
Negotiations between the city-operated Exhibition Place and locked-out workers have stalled after their most recent round of bargaining, the union said, only days after both sides agreed to resume talks under new conditions.
34) National Enquirer hid damaging Trump stories in safe during 2016 campaign
People's World
The National Enquirer kept a safe containing documents on hush-money payments and other damaging stories it killed as part of its cozy relationship with Donald Trump leading up to 2016 presidential election, people familiar with the arrangement told The Associated Press.
35) Argentina: Professors, Teachers Protest Against Budget Cuts
Telesur
Argentina’s university professors end the third week of protest with 70 symbolic lectures in the Plaza de Mayo, outside the presidential palace, square Friday. They are protesting austerity and cutbacks that affect public higher education budgets and a proposed wage increase of 15 percent.
36) UN: Central American Drought Affects Over 2 Million People
Telesur
The FAO and the WFP warned about El Niño aggravating the already precarious food security in the vulnerable rural communities of these Central American countries.
37) Ontario pulls $500,000 grant promised to Toronto at-risk youth program
Gilbert Ngabo, The Star
The Ontario government has reversed a funding promise to a Toronto at-risk youth program, sending the community-based initiative into a financial scramble three weeks before the start of the new school year.
38) 'Genocidal' US Blockade Has Cost Cuba US$134 Billion
Telesur
In a report detailing the impact of Washington's ongoing policy, Cuba's Foreign Ministry branded the blockade "the most unfair, severe and prolonged" in the world.
39) Amazon is paying people to tweet nice things about warehouse working conditions after horror stories of staff peeing in bottles
Isobel Asher Hamilton, Business Insider UK
A small army of accounts have popped up on Twitter to tweet positive things about the working conditions at Amazon's warehouses.
40) How Kerala Survived Its Worst Crisis In A Century
Brinda Karat, NDTV
As the flood waters in devastated Kerala recede, the extent of damage can be better though still not fully assessed and the way forward charted with lessons from what has occurred.
41) Brazil: LGBT Leader Killed in Bahia Amid Atmosphere of 'Impunity'
Telesur
Marcelo Cerqueira, president of the Gay Group of Bahia, said the murder of Cruz Santana “is the most concrete expression of homophobia."
42) The fightback is on: hundreds rally behind Corbyn in London
Shabbir Lakha, Counterfire
Over 500 people packed out London's Conway Hall on Tuesday evening to rally in defence of Jeremy Corbyn, against antisemitism and in solidarity with Palestinians. A number of people had to be turned away because there wasn't even standing room remaining in the hall.
43) Facebook filtering out news that doesn’t bolster US foreign policy
W. T. Whitney Jr., People's World
Facebook has its admirers. Shareholders are enamored of its profits – $15.9 billion in 2017 – and hordes of the world’s population – 1.47 billion people – look at Facebook every day. Individually on their Facebook pages they are communicating with, on average, 338 so-called “friends.” Editors, the media, and political commentators are similarly entranced. One unpretentious website receiving the present writer’s contributions claims 89,834 Facebook friends and another, 125,060 of them.
44) Postal Workers launch campaign against anticipated Trump privatization scheme
Mark Gruenberg, People's World
Anticipating the Trump administration will propose privatizing the U.S. Postal Service – eliminating services and killing well-paid union jobs – the Postal Workers (APWU) launched a mass campaign to derail Trump’s scheme even before the pro-corporate president unveils it.
45) Sir John A Macdonald: Scotland disowns Canada's first PM
BBC News
Canada's first prime minister has been scrubbed - at least for now - from government websites in Scotland due to his treatment of indigenous people.
46) Conservative MP Promotes Fake News Article Claiming Muslims Want to Legalize Pedophilia
Press Progress
Conservative MP Larry Miller is using his official Twitter account to boost a dubious story falsely claiming Canadians Muslims are trying to legalize pedophilia.
47) South Africa blasts Trump over racially divisive tweet
CBC News
South Africa's government lashed out at U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday after he tweeted that his administration would be looking into alleged seizures of white-owned farms and the "large scale killing of farmers" in the country — an assertion it said was false and "only seeks to divide our nation and remind us of our colonial past."
48) Ontario government staff told not to mention climate change on social media
Blog TO
An email sent to Ontario Parks earlier this month suggests that Premier Doug Ford and his PC party have banned the mention of anything related to climate change on the government agency's social media channels.
49) Still blackballed: American football's most recognisable exile
Khaled A Beydoun, Al Jazeera
It has been roughly 600 days since the embattled American football player, Colin Kaepernick, suited up to compete in the National Football League. Another season of the sport, which has effectively succeeded baseball as America's favourite sport, is due to kick off on September 6, without supremely skilled Kaepernick on an NFL roster.
50) Chile: Students Protest 'McDonald's Law' Job Insecurity
Telesur
Students Federation Secretary-General Javiera Lopez, with a clown's nose in her hand, told Sebastian Piñera that his government "is a joke."
51) This a Freak Show, Not a Democracy (Thanks, Founders)
Paul Street, Counterpunch
The capitalist and imperialist havoc will persist well past the fall. It will go forward no matter what happens to Trump in coming weeks, months, and years. It will continue if Trump is replaced by the revolting Mike Pence before 2021, or by some outwardly “liberal” Democratic corporatist and imperialist like Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Andrew Cuomo, Oprah Winfrey, James Comey, or Michael Avenatti in 2021.
52) If you want to save the world, veganism isn’t the answer
Isabella Tree, The Guardian
Intensively farmed meat and dairy are a blight, but so are fields of soya and maize. There is another way.
While the following article is from last year, it is well worth a read in light of the elevation of John McCain by some to "hero" status.
53) John McCain Is the Perfect American Lie
Drew Magary, GQ
This is vile. John McCain was never anyone’s white knight. This is the man who ushered in the age of troll candidacies by tapping Sarah Palin as his running mate. This is the man who caved to Donald Trump even after Trump had the audacity to mock his time as a POW. This is the man who called his own wife a cunt in public. This is a man who has spent all this time acting as if all the Bad Republicans were forcing him to go along with their nefarious deeds while voting in lockstep with them. He is not a reluctant Republican. He’s a shitbag, same as the rest of them.
54) John McCain, Sarah Palin, and the rise of reality TV politics
Laura McGann, Vox
McCain empowered a demagogue who put the Republican Party on the path to Donald Trump.
55) John McCain was an extreme right-wing lifelong warmonger. Here are some of his greatest (bloodiest) hits
Ben Norton
While the leading figures in the liberal Resistance™ are whitewashing him because of his criticism of the vile vomit-inducing billionaire-in-chief Donald Trump, McCain was in fact an unrepentant lifelong warmonger who fueled catastrophic, criminal US wars that killed millions of civilians.
