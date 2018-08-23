Thursday, August 23, 2018
Nazis Defeated at Kursk by the Red Army, August 23, 1943
Today marks the anniversary of the end of the Battle of Kursk (August 23, 1943) where the soldiers of the Red Army beat back the Nazis at tremendous cost and turned the tide once and for all on the Eastern Front.
Kursk was the largest tank battle in human history and after Kursk -- though many hard days were still ahead -- the people of the Soviet Union through their courage and sacrifice had laid the path that would lead to the total defeat of the Third Reich in the streets Berlin just under two years later.
You can watch a Soviet Storm series documentary about Kursk from the Russian perspective for free on You Tube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ichrcupEbvA&t=1048s
And you can learn more about the Soviet Storm series on The Left Chapter: http://theleftchapter.blogspot.com/2016/03/soviet-storm-epic-russian-tv.html
