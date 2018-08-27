Monday, August 27, 2018
Why are Toronto police officers striking a pose with far-right mayoral candidate Faith Goldy?
Faith Goldy, a "reactionary, islamophobic Rebel News contributor, turned “Euro-Canadian Catholic Nationalist”" held a campaign rally for her Toronto mayoral run today. As is common after such events she posted a photo of her and her volunteers on twitter.
Goldy is an extreme right neo-Nazi whose views were even too toxic for the odious far-right Rebel Media who terminated her contract after she appeared on the hate site The Daily Stormer.
As the Communist Party's Facebook account noted, though, there are not just "volunteers" in the photo.
There are Toronto police officers including one posing atop a police vehicle.
What, exactly, are they doing there?
Why are Toronto police officers striking a pose with an extreme right mayoral candidate?
This is shocking and shameful on many levels. It is disturbing to see police officers who are supposedly meant to objectively enforce the law (which we all already know is a fiction) doing a photo-op with a neo-Nazi.
We need to demand answers as to why any Toronto police officers would have participated in such a photo, what they were intending by doing this, and what the Toronto Police Service intends to do about it discipline wise.
