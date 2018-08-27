Broccoli Chicken Alfredo Pasta

Alfredo style pasta is a big hit in our house and this is a way to make it with chicken and broccoli that is perfect for a meal with family or friends.
for 4 servings
2 tablespoons olive oil
3 chicken thighs, thinly sliced
3 cloves garlic, minced
6 strips bacon, cooked, chopped
1 head blanched broccoli cut into segments
salt to taste approx 1 tsp.
2 teaspoons pepper
2 cups heavy cream
2 cups spiral pasta, cooked
1 cup Parmesan cheese grated finely.
Preparation:
Heat oil in a large pot over medium high heat.
Cook the chicken in the olive oil until no pink is showing.
Add the garlic, broccoli, salt, and pepper cooking until the broccoli is softened slightly, a bit al dente is nice in my opinion though you can do it softer if you prefer..
Pour in the cream and bring to a boil. Add the bacon.
Add the pasta and cheese, stirring until the pasta is coated evenly. Thin slightly if needed, with a bit of milk or pasta water.
Taste for seasoning and serve in bowls with a sprinkling of freshly grated parm!
