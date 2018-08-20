Monday, August 20, 2018

Soviet Frunze 1970 -- Vintage Photos of the City of Green Leaves

Yesterday we looked at The Kirghiz Soviet Socialist Republic 1987: Photos, Culture, Economy, History & more which is the first part of our new series Socialist Republics of the Soviet Union.

During the Soviet era the capital of the Kirghiz SSR was Frunze. The post above has a section devoted to Frunze called "The City of Green Leaves" due to the fact that the city had more trees per resident than any other in the USSR. Frunze was named after the Bolshevik revolutionary leader Mikhail Frunze who was a close associate of Lenin and who died in 1925. Frunze had been born in the city when it was a sleepy Czarist outpost called Pishpek. Since the fall of the Soviet Union the city has been renamed Bishkek.

Here we are looking at a small folder of nine vintage postcard photos of Frunze in 1970. At that time the city's population was around 430,000.

(Click on images to enlarge)





Monument to Lenin at the Polytechnical Institute


Monument to the Hero Members of the Young Communist League
Sculptor: V. Puzyrevski Architect: A. Korzhempo


Polytechnical School


M. V. Frunze Museum


Building of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Kirgizia
and the Council of Ministers of the Kirgizien SSR


City Soviet of Working People's Deputies


 Kirgizien State University


Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the Kirghiz SSR


Manas Cinema

