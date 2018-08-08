Svetlana Savitskaya, Soviet Cosmonaut, born August 8, 1948

Svetlana Savitskaya, Soviet cosmonaut, was born August 8, 1948. After an award winning career in aerobatics Savitskaya was the the second woman to go into space in August, 1982. She docked at the Soviet Salyut 7 space station making her the first woman to serve on a space station.
On July 25, 1984 she became the first woman to perform a spacewalk when she spent 3 hours 35 minutes outside Salyut 7 on a return visit.
Savitskaya became a People's Deputy of the USSR in 1989 and has been elected as a Communist deputy to the Russian Duma since 1996.
No comments:
Post a Comment