Boycott the CNE! Solidarity with IATSE 58!

Every year The Left Chapter does a roundup of all of the new foods and attractions at Toronto's Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) which starts again tomorrow. But we won't be doing one this year and we are encouraging all of our readers to boycott the annual event until the city ends the lockout of IATSE 58 members.
Please do not cross their picket lines to attend the CNE.
As their petition called "John Tory: Save the CNE!" states:
It’s been almost a month since ExPlace locked out the 400 members of IATSE Local 58 from their jobs on the grounds. In that time, they’ve brought in replacement workers from Quebec and the United States to do jobs that should be done by Torontonians. And these workers have been careless with safety on the job – even wearing flip-flops to unload trucks! – meaning that it’s only a matter of time until someone gets hurt.Please sign the petition!
Local 58 has spent the last several weeks picketing outside ExPlace and at City Hall, and still the Board of Governors refuses to bargain in good faith. The picket lines will be out for the CNE, too, if this contract isn’t resolved, leaving people with the unenviable choice between skipping the Ex or crossing the Local’s picket line.
Luckily, Mayor John Tory has the power to end this lockout and let Local 58 get back to work. Add your name to tell Mayor Tory to meet with Local 58 and save the CNE!
You can also support them by joining them in solidarity tomorrow at a CNE Opening Day Picketing event.
Show that you are opposed to the city's attempts to undermine the union and to allow contracting out in a race to the bottom in wages and services.
Support IATSE 58 by not crossing their picket lines and by staying away from the CNE until they are no longer locked out.
No comments:
Post a Comment