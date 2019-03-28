Fondue Cook-In, 1968 w. Beef Fondue, Fondue Gruyere, Sangria & more -- Vintage Cookbook TBT

Publication Details: Potpourri Press, 1968
"The success of your party is insured at the moment you decide to cook fondue!". So opens this very cute and campy little cookbook that seeks to meet all your fondue needs.
Since the book was published in 1968 fondue as a party favourite theme has, too say the least, rather declined sadly. Occasionally there will be rumours of a fondue comeback, but they never really seem to go anywhere.
Still, fondue is great fun, can be quite delicious and sets are still available, so maybe this will prompt you to give it a try.
The book starts with a "how to" section and then quickly heads to the recipes and sauces all of which look good. The little extra of suggested libations helps as well.
When you do roll with a fondue night be sure to keep me in mind if I am in town.
