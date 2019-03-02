Pam's Roti w. Goat and Veggie Roti, Samosas, Pakoras and more

Recently we took a few trips to the new digs to enjoy some rotis that have been consistently ranked among the city's best.
Nice and bright with ample seating you can always expect very friendly and fast service.
The rotis at Pam's are, straight-up, terrific. There are curried chicken, beef, goat and shrimp options, a jerk chicken version as well as a veggie roti. These range from $9.50 for the veggie to $11.50 for beef, goat or shrimp.
The goat roti exemplifies what makes Pam's so great with the roti bread itself absolutely perfect and filled with tender curried meat and potato. It is served (as are all the rotis) with a small but refreshing side salad and if you eat in-house they will bring you containers of both salad dressing and their fiery, complex homemade hot sauce that is an absolute must.
|Goat roti with some fiery hot sauce on top, $11.50
If you want to have vegetarian Pam's allows you to mix a couple of veggies with a potato or channa base. A cauliflower, squash, channa roti, for example.
All of the curry options can be served on rice and peas instead. Pam's also has a very affordable lunch special from 12-3 p.m. with a jerk or curried chicken plate or a veggie plate available for only $5.95. The oxtail, always a must try for me, is very good as well served with rice and peas for $11.50.
One of my favourite things at Pam's are the samosa and veggie pakora sides. These are always freshly made and available at the cash where you can have them heated-up or get a few to reheat at home. Both are full of flavour and truly inexpensive with the samosas being only $1.25 each and the pakoras 4 for $2. I like to take a few with me after the meal every time I go.
|Samosas and pakoras to reheat at home
Pam's Roti is located at 1087 Bloor St. W. at Gladstone Ave. Closed Sunday and Monday it is open Tuesday through Saturday 12-9 p.m. (416) 533-3588.
You can visit their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/Pams-Roti-Shop-542840972403444/
