American Hypocrisy Knows No Bounds
“We strongly caution actors external to the Western Hemisphere against deploying military assets to Venezuela, or elsewhere in the Hemisphere, with the intent of establishing or expanding military operations. We will consider such provocative actions as a direct threat to international peace and security in the region.” - American Imperialist Thug and U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton after Russia deployed some military advisers to Venezuela which has been under siege by the United States and its stooge allies.
