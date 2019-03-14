Thursday, March 14, 2019
Karl Marx, " the greatest living thinker" died March 14, 1883
On the 14th of March, at a quarter to three in the afternoon, the greatest living thinker ceased to think...
...Marx was the best hated and most calumniated man of his time. Governments, both absolutist and republican, deported him from their territories. Bourgeois, whether conservative or ultra-democratic, vied with one another in heaping slanders upon him. All this he brushed aside as though it were a cobweb, ignoring it, answering only when extreme necessity compelled him. And he died beloved, revered and mourned by millions of revolutionary fellow workers -- from the mines of Siberia to California, in all parts of Europe and America -- and I make bold to say that, though he may have had many opponents, he had hardly one personal enemy.
His name will endure through the ages, and so also will his work. - Frederick Engels’ Funeral Speech for Karl Marx, March 17, 1883
