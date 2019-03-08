The Left Chapter
Friday, March 8, 2019
Internationalism, Peace & Justice! - International Women's Day Poster, Lithuanian SSR, c. 1985
Internationalism, Peace & Justice!
International Women's Day Poster Lithuanian SSR, c. 1985
Posted by
Michael Laxer
at
7:38 AM
Labels:
art
,
feminism
,
International Women's Day
,
Lithuania
,
USSR
