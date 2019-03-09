Saturday, March 9, 2019
Yuri Gagarin, First Man in Space, born March 9, 1934
Yuri Gagarin was a "collective farmer's son who first became a worker, then a pilot, and finally, a cosmonaut". After his famous trip into space on April 12, 1961 Gagarin became an international hero, was a deputy to the Supreme Soviet of the USSR and became head of the USSR-Cuba Friendship Society. He was tragically killed on 27 March, 1968 in what was supposed to be a routine training flight.
On April 12th watch for an in depth look at the Soviet space program on The Left Chapter.
Below is an article "The Ikarus of the Space Age" which looks at historic journey. It is from Socialism: Theory and Practice Magazine, April 1981.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment