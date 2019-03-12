The Little Octobrists of the USSR in Posters and Art

Like the Pioneers the Octobrists also did community work in addition to fitness and learning. Part of the club's uniform was a pin with a portrait of Lenin as a child.
These are a sampling of Little Octobrist posters from the post-war period.
Octobrists - Friends Read and Paint, Sing and Have Fun
Octobrists - Diligent Pals Love School and Respect Elders
I Want to Grow Up to Be a Hero
Octobrists - Future Pioneers
You Have to Be a True Friend to Share Happiness
Only Those Who Love Work Are Called Octobrists
Octobrists - Truthful and Brave, Dexterous and Skillful
We Are Named Octobrists in Honour of the Victory of October!
