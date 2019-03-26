The Left Chapter
Pages
Home
Blogs
Videos
News
Fiction/Poetry
Food
Topics
Anti-MRA Links & Resources
Art
Parks/Sites
About The Left Chapter
Book Market
Submissions
Vintage Photography
Vintage Leftist Leaflet Project
Free Transit Resource Page
Tuesday, March 26, 2019
Fridays for Future School Strike for Climate Rally: Queen's Park, Toronto, April 5
Poster for an upcoming Fridays for Future School Strike for Climate Rally
Queen's Park, Toronto, April 5th, 12:30 - 2 pm
For developments and details see the Facebook event page:
FridaysforFuture April 5 Climatestrike
Posted by
Michael Laxer
at
3:47 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Labels:
climate change
,
Toronto
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment