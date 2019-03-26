Tuesday, March 26, 2019

Fridays for Future School Strike for Climate Rally: Queen's Park, Toronto, April 5


Poster for an upcoming Fridays for Future School Strike for Climate Rally
Queen's Park, Toronto, April 5th, 12:30 - 2 pm
For developments and details see the Facebook event page: 
FridaysforFuture April 5 Climatestrike

Posted by at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)