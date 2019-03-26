Hot Italian Sausages with Onions and Peppers

To begin you want to pick up some Hot Italian Sausages. You can use any sausages but the spicy really contrasts well with the "sweet" of the onions and peppers.
Heat some olive oil in a large saucepan and then brown the sausages for around 2-3 minutes a side. Remove from the saucepan and set aside on a platter. These are not fully cooked at this point but that is fine as they will be later.
Do not drain or clean the pan. In the juices and oil saute 1 or 2 sliced onions and 1 or 2 sliced bell peppers. Here I used 1 yellow onion, 1 red onion and 1 large green pepper, but you can use any combination you like. Saute for around 5-7 minutes.
While the onions and peppers are sauteing slice the sausages width-wise in about three evenly placed spots around 1/2 to 2/3 of the way through.
While some folks like to cut the sausages into several small pieces I prefer it this way as people can still get an entire sausage if they wish.
Once the onions and peppers are finished sauteing add the sausages back to the pan and then add enough chicken stock to get about 2/3 of the way to the top of them. Bring to a boil and then reduce heat to a simmer.
Cover the pan and simmer for 20-30 minutes or until done. According to Health Canada sausages are done when they reach an internal temperature of 160-165 degrees.
Serve the sausages covered with the peppers and onions. They go really well with sauerkraut or coleslaw on the side or, if you wish, you can have them on a bun.
Enjoy.
