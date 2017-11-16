September 1923: The first anti-fascist uprising - Ivan Mihailov, Bulgaria 1973 Part II w. maps & photos

See the end of this post for details on the project.
Leaflet: September 1923: The first anti-fascist uprising - Ivan Mihailov, Bulgaria 1973
Published in 1973 this look at the failed anti-fascist Bulgarian uprising of 1923 was written by Bulgarian Army General, former Defense Minister and Bulgarian Communist Party Politburo member Ivan Mihailov.
It is fascinating as a history of the unfolding of and defeat of an attempt to resist a military coup as well as a look at the errors and factors that led to its collapse. It is also interesting in its discussion of issues around the United Front tactic.
Due to its length we will be splitting this into two parts, with half of the text and the photo gallery in each part. This second part contains a chronology of the uprising.
The first part can be found here.
(Click on scans to enlarge)
When The Left Chapter began part of what I wanted to do on the blog was to show and highlight vintage public leftist election/political leaflets and booklets. While many of these have been offered with commentary to date, a very large collection of hundreds of them from several different sources remains and to preserve these often quite rare documents we will be posting them on a regular (almost daily) basis now often without or with minimal commentary so that people may have access to them as quickly as possible as an historical resource.
While these will all be leaflets from a variety of different leftist viewpoints and countries, they are being posted as an historical/study resource and the views or opinions expressed in them do not necessarily reflect the views of this blog or blogger.
All of these posts (as well as posts made to date) will be listed on the page: Vintage Communist/Socialist Leaflets (which is still being updated with past posts).
If you have any public, vintage leaflets or booklets you would like to contribute to this project please contact us via theleftchapter@outlook.com
No comments:
Post a Comment