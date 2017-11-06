Vintage Leftist Leaflet Project
Leaflet: Realization of Lenin's Ideas - O. V. Kuusinen, CPSU 1960
Over the next two weeks in the lead up to and immediate days after the 100th anniversary of the Russian Revolution we will be posting some leaflets about the Soviet Union and its accomplishments from the Soviet perspective.
This will be to counter what we can anticipate will be a vast number of articles dismissing or minimizing the Soviet experience and perpetuating American and Western myths and distortions about it.
Many of these will be from people on the left, and it is worth reading Michael Parenti's brilliant essay "Left Anticommunism: the unkindest cut" as an introduction to as to why this is deeply problematic. The Left Chapter essay "In the shadow of October -- Reflecting on the USSR and Soviet power" is also now posted.
Today we take a look at a report by famed Finnish Communist O. V. Kuusinen that was presented in Moscow to honour the 90th anniversary of Lenin's birth. It looks at the efforts to build socialism and communism in the USSR and thus to "realize Lenin's ideas".
Of note are the importance placed on education, raising wages and (which may come as a surprise to some readers) the goal of eliminating all taxation on industrial and office workers. Also the tremendous and central significance placed on internationalism and solidarity with anti-colonialist struggles.
When The Left Chapter began part of what I wanted to do on the blog was to show and highlight vintage public leftist election/political leaflets and booklets. While many of these have been offered with commentary to date, a very large collection of hundreds of them from several different sources remains and to preserve these often quite rare documents we will be posting them on a regular (almost daily) basis now often without or with minimal commentary so that people may have access to them as quickly as possible as an historical resource.
While these will all be leaflets from a variety of different leftist viewpoints and countries, they are being posted as an historical/study resource and the views or opinions expressed in them do not necessarily reflect the views of this blog or blogger.
All of these posts (as well as posts made to date) will be listed on the page: Vintage Communist/Socialist Leaflets (which is still being updated with past posts).
If you have any public, vintage leaflets or booklets you would like to contribute to this project please contact us via theleftchapter@outlook.com
