Deep Dish Pizza Sandwich

For this this you need to buy a large round fresh bread from a local bakery.
You can use any round bread you like but I used a light rye here.
First, you cut the loaf in half through the middle. Then you spread a pizza or tomato sauce of your choosing onto each half. You can use any pizza or tomato sauce (or alternative like marinara sauce or pesto sauce) though I used President's Choice Tomatoes First Tomato Sauce with Basil.
Then you layer on your pizza ingredients. Here on each half we started with a layer each of spicy Genoa salami and pepperoni.
Then we laid down layers of shredded mozzarella cheese, green olives and mushrooms.
These are pretty traditional pizza ingredients, but you can use whatever you want. Try pesto sauce, black olives, anchovies, capers and mozzarella cheese, for example. Or do a meat lovers with multiple layers of different meats. The sky is the limit.
Take both halves and place them open faced directly on your oven rack in an oven preheated to 450 degrees. Bake for around 10 minutes or until the cheese is melted and browned to your liking.
Remove the halves from the oven, let sit for a minute or two, and then,very carefully, recombine the two halves to form a colossal sandwich with multiple layers of cheese,meat and other ingredients!
Cut the loaf into wedges and serve. I like to cut it into huge quarter wedges.
