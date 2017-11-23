Sivananda Yoga Cookbook w. Lentil Burgers, Potato Moussaka, Samosas & more - Vintage Cookbook TBT

Vintage Cookbook: Sivananda Yoga Cookbook
Publication Details: Self-published, 1988
Published in 1988 this cookbook emphasized vegetarianism, Indian food and yoga when it was far less common to do so.
It opens with several pages of text and illustrations regarding the yogic diet, fasting and various dietetic rules. It then has over 100 pages of vegetarian recipes divided into sections such as "soups", "Indian" and "Italian". There is also an extensive section on desserts and baked goods. This gives it a very broad appeal to people interested not just in yoga, but in vegetarian recipes of different kinds more generally.
There are various illustrations throughout some of which are rather tongue in cheek as in the case of the one below showing a yoga pose for eating pasta to avoid staining your shirt!
(Click on scans to enlarge)
