Vintage Leftist Leaflet Project
See the end of this post for details on the project.
Leaflet: An Outstanding Revolutionary and Leninist -- In Commemoration of the 90th Anniversary of the Birth of Georgi Dimitrov, CPSU 1972
Published in 1972 to commemorate the 90th anniversary of his birth, this booklet contains two separate essays from a Soviet perspective on what the authors saw as the importance and legacy of Bulgarian Communist leader and revolutionary Georgi Dimitrov. Dimitrov was the first leader of the post-war People's Republic of Bulgaria and is especially famous for his defense during the Nazi Leipzig Trial in 1933 when he was charged (falsely) with having been part of a conspiracy to burn down the Reichstag.
The essays are interesting in the focus on his ideological and tactical positions towards the united front idea and nationalism.
One notable quote was "We Communists are implacable and principled opponents of bourgeois nationalism of every stripe. But we are not advocates of national nihilism and must never appear as such".
(Click on scans to enlarge)
While these will all be leaflets from a variety of different leftist viewpoints and countries, they are being posted as an historical/study resource and the views or opinions expressed in them do not necessarily reflect the views of this blog or blogger.
All of these posts (as well as posts made to date) will be listed on the page: Vintage Communist/Socialist Leaflets (which is still being updated with past posts).
If you have any public, vintage leaflets or booklets you would like to contribute to this project please contact us via theleftchapter@outlook.com
No comments:
Post a Comment