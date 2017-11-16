The Left Chapter
Pages
Home
Blogs
Videos
News
Fiction/Poetry
Food
Topics
Anti-MRA Links & Resources
Art
Parks/Sites
About The Left Chapter
Book Market
Submissions
Vintage Photography
Vintage Leftist Leaflet Project
Thursday, November 16, 2017
Andrew Scheer and the CPC release brilliant self-parody video
Let no one ever claim that right wing fanatics like Scheer and the collection of idiots around him lack a sense of humour.
Posted by
Michael Laxer
at
10:28 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Labels:
Andrew Scheer
,
Conservatives
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment