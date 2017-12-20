Slow Cooker Salsa Verde Southwestern Pulled Beef and Tacos

It uses salsa verde, seasonings and slow cooking to make beef that is incredibly flavourful and very moist. While it is delicious on rice or on a bun, it is perfect for tacos.
It also uses more inexpensive beef roasts like sirloin tip or eye-of-round.
Ingredients:
3-4 lb. sirloin tip, eye-of-round or other beef roast
1 tablespoon paprika
1 tablespoon cumin
2 teaspoons red chili pepper flakes
2 teaspoons Tex-Mex or Taco seasoning
10-15 jalapeno slices
1 bottle salsa verde
To begin, take your roast out and season it liberally (or to taste) with salt and pepper. Let stand at room temperature for around 30 minutes.
Heat some olive oil to medium high in a large saucepan and brown the roast on all sides.
Once the roast has been browned, place it in the bottom of your slow cooker.
Cover with all of the seasonings, the jalapeno slices and the bottle of salsa verde. You can use any salsa verde you wish (or make your own) at whatever spice level. I used Herdez Medium Salsa Verde.
After the 7 hours, remove the roast from the liquid and place on a large platter. Keep the liquid heating, on low, in the cooker.
Remove any string/netting and using two forks pull the roast apart into small, stringy pieces. This should be quite easy to do. When the roast has been pulled apart, add the meat back into the liquid. Taste and add salt and/or pepper as desired. Cover and continue to cook on low for another hour.
After an hour it is ready to serve.
Place in taco shells and top with your favourite toppings, such as cheese, tomato, sour cream, hot sauce etc. This size roast will serve several people.
Goes great with red wine or beer. A real crowd-pleaser.
Enjoy.
