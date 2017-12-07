Jalapeno Avocado Egg Salad

Today we are going to take a look at an egg salad recipe that adds avocado and jalapeno for a fiery, almost buttery, and totally delicious take on a classic.
Ingredients:
.-3 eggs
-1/2 jalapeneo, partially seeded
-1 1/2 avocados
-1 small pickle, minced
-1TB mayo
-salt & pepper to taste
-Dash hot sauce, we used Ali's yellow home hot sauce which is a fiery citrusy hot sauce you can get at their restaurant in Parkdale, but you can substitute with any similar, Caribbean style hot sauce.
Using an egg slicer, slice the eggs and then gently mix with mayonnaise.
Coarsely mash the avocado and mix with the jalapeno, pickle, salt & pepper. Fold together with the egg. Do not over mix as you want the egg to remain a little chunky. Taste and season more as desired.
Serve on crackers or a toasted English muffin.
