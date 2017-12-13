Wednesday, December 13, 2017
Easy Spinach Mushroom Beef Slow Cooker Lasagna
By Natalie
Perfect for the season and really easy to make, today we are going to take a look at a way to cook "lasagna" in a slow cooker that uses ravioli in place of noodles. This dish is both very satisfying and full of the familiar lasagna flavours we all love so much.
Ingredients:
1 1/2 lb. ground beef
1 large bag (750-850 grams) frozen spinach & cheese ravioli
3 - 500 ml. can of crushed tomatoes
1 to 2 cups chopped brown mushrooms
1 medium onion
4 cups grated mozzarella cheese
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
1 tablespoon garlic powder
salt and pepper to taste
In a large saucepan saute the mushrooms and onions over medium-high heat for 7-8 minutes or until golden. Remove from pan and set aside.
Add the beef to pan and brown. Once the beef is browned, stir in the tomatoes and seasonings and then add the sauteed mushrooms and onions.
Once everything has been stirred together, get out your slow cooker. This recipe works best with a 6 qt. or larger slow cooker.
Ladle a layer of the sauce into the bottom of the slow cooker. Then top with a layer of the frozen ravioli. You can use any cheese ravioli you like though I used spinach and cheese.
Cover the ravioli with a layer of mozzarella cheese.
Repeat these layers until you have used all the ravioli and then make the final layer a layer of the beef and mushroom sauce. Top this with the mozzarella and the Parmesan.
Put the slow cooker cover on and cook on low for 4 hours.
Simple and delicious fare. Serve with garlic bread and red wine.
See also: Clay Baked Lasagna
See also: Deep Dish Pizza Sandwich
