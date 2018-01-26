USSR Today -- Education, 1975 w. photos Part I

See the end of this post for details on the project.
Leaflet: USSR Today -- Education, 1975
One of the most remarkable achievements in the history of the modern world was the feat that the Soviet Union accomplished in building an extensive and free educational system that dragged its republics and peoples out of a state of neo-feudalism, mass ignorance and illiteracy.
As you will read they overcame levels of literacy that in some cases were less than 1% of the population to have literacy rates that were virtually at 100% by the 70s. This was done in every republic and among every people in the USSR.
In the cauldron of imperialist encirclement, civil war, one of the most destructive invasions in history and internal disruptions, the USSR built an education system from kindergarten to university that should have been the envy of the world but for the propaganda efforts in the west to deny its reality.
The Soviets through their collective efforts built one of the most educated societies on Earth.
This leaflet, released in 1975, provides a history of the evolution of education in the Soviet Union as well as the plans they had at the time for the future.
We have divided the post into two parts, this first one with an overview and looking at early childhood education to the Soviet equivalent of high school. The next part will look at higher education.
