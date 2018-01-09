Companies are killing workers...but the courts don't care
Maybe in 2018 we can start to change the fact that criminal negligence by managers and corporations leading to the death of workers almost never leads to any serious legal, criminal or financial consequences.
In spite of campaigns like the "Kill a Worker Go to Jail" one that was started by the OFL and in spite of exposes like the devastating "The price of death" on the CBC that looked at "seven Canadians who died at work —and the families wondering whether justice was served" (which it clearly wasn't), the terrible reality remains that a petty thief is more likely to go jail than a business person whose indifference or corner-cutting greed kills an employee.
It is time for justice for workers killed or injured on the job!
