Zippy Pickle Soup

Submitted by Natalie
Ingredients:
-1 medium onion chopped
-2 carrots grated
-2 cloves of garlic, grated
-few sprigs of fresh or dried thyme
-4 bay leaves
-2 dried sage leaves
-3/4 cup washed pot barley
-1 TB olive oil- may need more
-1 leftover chicken (remove meat, chop and set aside for later) add carcass to simmer in the broth.
- 1 cup pickle juice
-3 full sour dill pickles (fresh from the deli if possible or we like Strubs) chopped.
-1 handful kale (any kind) ribs removed, shredded.
-1 bunch shredded dill (to add at the end of cooking) and for garnish
-1 tsp vegeta seasoning
-1 1/2 cubes chicken stock
-salt, pepper & cayenne pepper to season
-Lemon wedges
Saute the onion and shredded carrot in the olive oil until golden. Add the garlic, add the rinsed pot barley, saute for a few minutes.
Make this in a fairly large pot, enough to hold approx 5L of water.
Add 5L of water to the simmering barley/veg mixture, add the stock cubes, vegeta, a few dashes of cayenne pepper, and a bit of black pepper. Add the stripped chicken carcass. Simmer for 45 minutes.
Remove chicken carcass. Remove sprigs of thyme and bay & sage leaves.
Add the pickles and juice, the chopped chicken & shredded kale and a bit more water: 1/4-1/2 cups if the consistency is rather heavy. Taste and adjust seasoning.
Simmer 5-10 mins and add fresh dill, reserving some for garnish. Squeeze a spritz of lemon into individual bowls of soup if a more tart flavour is desired. Serve with buttered, toasted, whole grain bread.
See also: Bread and Garlic Soup
See also: Pepper Goat Soup
No comments:
Post a Comment