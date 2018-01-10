Wednesday, January 10, 2018
Clay Baked Caribbean Style Curried Chicken w. Green Seasoning and Scotch Bonnet Pepper Sauce
If you not know about clay baking and the basics of it, this handy post on one of The Left Chapter's precursor blogs, The simple art of Clay Baking , will bring you up to speed.
Green Seasoning is a staple for certain regional West Indian cuisines and can be found in most Caribbean grocery stores. We used a Trinidadian style one called Geeta that is medium spicy and full of bold green onion and cilantro flavours. If you cannot find one or want to make your own a good recipe can be found here. While you can use any Scotch Bonnet sauce we used Spur Tree Jamaican Crushed Scotch Bonnet Pepper Sauce which is fiery and delicious.
This recipe works very well for skin-on drumsticks or thighs, but here we used three large, whole chicken legs.
Ingredients:
3 skin-on whole chicken legs
1 large onion diced
3-4 cloves minced garlic
4 tablespoons curry powder
1 cup Green Seasoning
1 teaspoon Scotch Bonnet Pepper Sauce or more if you want it really fiery!
salt and black pepper to taste
Season the chicken with the curry powder, salt and pepper. Mix all of the other ingredients together and then pour over the chicken in a large bowl or pot. Toss the chicken until it is evenly coated with the mixture. Let the chicken sit in the fridge for 1-2 hours.
15 minutes before cooking soak your clay baker by filling both halves with cold water. Empty and place the chicken in the clay baker, cover and place, as always when clay baking, in a COLD oven turning the heat to 425 after you have put it in. Cook for 60 minutes.
This dish is perfect served with rice or rice and peas.
Enjoy.
See also: Clay Baked Spicy Curried Goat
See also: Clay Baked Garlic Chicken
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment