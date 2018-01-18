Thursday, January 18, 2018

Soviet Tomsk Streetscapes, Institutes and Monuments -- 17 Vintage 70's Postcards

Tomsk, founded over 400 years ago, is regarded as one of the oldest towns in Siberia. It underwent dramatic growth during the Soviet era, especially after the Second World War, and by the 1980s had become a city of over 500,000 people.


This postcard folder was published in the USSR in 1974 and shows some of the sights, institutes and monuments. To me notable cards include the children's hospital, the educational facilities (health and education improved dramatically during the Soviet period), the oldest Siberian Botanical Gardens and the Gorky Cinema.

The cards were meant for a domestic audience and are in Russian. While I could not translate all of the text I was able to translate the short descriptions telling what each is a photo of.

Lenin Square


Monument to the Fighters for Soviet Power


Parade of the Pioneers


Regional Drama Theater


White Lake


Monument


Tomsk Polytechnic Institute


Regional Children's Hospital


Revolution Square


Great Patriotic War Monument


Sports Palace


Hotel Tomsk


Writer's House


Tomsk Institute of Technology


Siberia's Oldest Botanical Garden


Valerian Kuybyshev State University


Gorky Cinema


