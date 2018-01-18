Soviet Tomsk Streetscapes, Institutes and Monuments -- 17 Vintage 70's Postcards

This postcard folder was published in the USSR in 1974 and shows some of the sights, institutes and monuments. To me notable cards include the children's hospital, the educational facilities (health and education improved dramatically during the Soviet period), the oldest Siberian Botanical Gardens and the Gorky Cinema.
The cards were meant for a domestic audience and are in Russian. While I could not translate all of the text I was able to translate the short descriptions telling what each is a photo of.
(Click on images to enlarge)
Lenin Square
Monument to the Fighters for Soviet Power
Parade of the Pioneers
Regional Drama Theater
White Lake
Monument
Tomsk Polytechnic Institute
Regional Children's Hospital
Revolution Square
Great Patriotic War Monument
Sports Palace
Hotel Tomsk
Writer's House
Tomsk Institute of Technology
Siberia's Oldest Botanical Garden
Valerian Kuybyshev State University
Gorky Cinema
