Yellow Pepper, Beef, Mushroom Caribbean Style Chili
It also adds in yellow hot peppers, sweet green peppers and Scotch Bonnet sauce for a very satisfying dish perfect for a winter night or game day party.
Ingredients:
2 lb. ground beef
1 hot yellow pepper, chopped but unseeded
2 medium onions, chopped
1 lb. mushrooms, sliced
1 1/2 green peppers, diced and seeded
3-4 cloves garlic, minced
1 large can diced tomatoes with liquid (herb and spiced in you can find it)
4 tablespoons chili powder
3 tablespoons curry powder
1 tablespoon garlic powder
1 tablespoon ground cumin
1 tablespoon ground coriander
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 tablespoon soy sauce
1 tablespoon Worcestershire Sauce
1-3 teaspoons Scotch Bonnet sauce to taste
1/2 cup water
salt and pepper to taste
To begin, heat some olive oil in a large pot or saucepan. Add the yellow pepper, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and garlic, season with salt and pepper to taste and saute for 4-5 minutes.
Add the ground beef to the mix and begin to brown. Season with the chili powder, curry powder, garlic powder, cumin, coriander and cinnamon as you go.
When the beef is browned add the water, the can of tomatoes with the liquid, the soy, Worcestershire and Scotch Bonnet sauces. Lately I have been enjoying Spur Tree Jamaican Crushed Scotch Bonnet Pepper Sauce, but you can use anyone you like. Adjust the hot pepper sauce to taste. Stir until thoroughly blended.
Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 1 1/2 to 2 hours. Taste after an hour or so and adjust salt and other seasonings to your liking.
The flavours of this chili go well with a variety of sides, some that are usual with chili and some less so. Serve with options like extra Scotch Bonnet sauce, sour cream, nacho chips, rice, kidney beans, roti or naan bread or garlic bread.
Also goes perfectly with ice cold beer or red wine.
Enjoy.
