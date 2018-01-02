Beef Roast with an Onion Jus, Rude Boy Burgers, Indian Style Ground Lamb Flatbread Wraps & more -- The Top 5 Food Posts of 2017

Top Ten Blog Posts of 2017 on The Left Chapter. As any regular reader of this blog knows, The Left Chapter also has many food related posts.
There have been posts about Spicy Mint Chutney w. BBQ Lamb Chops, Fiery Veracruz Style Basa Fish, Chili Garlic Shrimp, Homestyle Pork Chops in Onion Gravy, Bread and Garlic Soup, Jalapeno Avocado Egg Salad and many, many more!
We also looked at some favourite restaurants and vintage cookbooks such as with Paratha Roti w. Goat and Potatoes at Ali's West Indian Roti Shop or A Taste of London in Food and in Pictures w. Potted Cheese, Yorkshire Pudding, Chelsea Buns and more -- Vintage Cookbook TBT
I want to thank everyone who contributed recipes to the blog and to our readership for such a great year and I look forward to what 2018 brings.
Here, without further ado, are the top five food related posts for 2017:
1) Beef Roast with an Onion Jus
2) The Rude Boy Burgers on Roncesvalles w. Kimchi Fries & Onion Rings
3) Indian Style Ground Lamb Flatbread Wraps
4) Quick Indian-style Kumquat Pickle
5) Charlie's Caribbean Cuisine: West Indian-Chinese Fusion in Mississauga
Thanks again for a great third year.
Do you have a left point-of-view or opinion, a recipe or a story you want to share?
Send them to The Left Chapter via theleftchapter@outlook.com!
See also: Etobicoke Park Stairs, Niki Ashton, Jagmeet Singh & more -- 2017 on The Left Chapter in review
See also: The 20 Best Songs of 2017 ft. Hurray For The Riff Raff, Arcade Fire, Jay-Z, Jessie Reyez and more!
No comments:
Post a Comment