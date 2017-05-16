See the end of this post for details on the project.
Leaflet: Soviet Estonia, 1970
Previously on The Left Chapter we looked at some vintage streetscapes of Estonia in the 1980s.
Here we have a leaflet published in Tallinn (the Estonian capital) in 1970 that looks briefly at various aspects of Estonian society during the Soviet period. Particularly notable are mentions of the collectivized fisheries, the comprehensive social security system, its extensive public bus network and the short-lived 1918 Commune of Estonian Working-People, among other things.
This is all told from the Soviet perspective and also features some contemporary photography related to the republic.
We also have have more in-depth leaflets on Estonian music, art and social security from the same era that will be posted in the coming days.
(Click on images to enlarge)
When The Left Chapter began part of what I wanted to do on the blog was to show and highlight vintage public leftist election/political leaflets and booklets. While many of these have been offered with commentary to date, a very large collection of hundreds of them from several different sources remains and to preserve these often quite rare documents we will be posting them on a regular (almost daily) basis now often without or with minimal commentary so that people may have access to them as quickly as possible as an historical resource.
While these will all be leaflets from a variety of different leftist viewpoints and countries, they are being posted as an historical/study resource and the views or opinions expressed in them do not necessarily reflect the views of this blog or blogger.
All of these posts (as well as posts made to date) will be listed on the page: Vintage Communist/Socialist Leaflets (which is still being updated with past posts).
If you have any public, vintage leaflets or booklets you would like to contribute to this project please contact us via theleftchapter@outlook.com
No comments:
Post a Comment