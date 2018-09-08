Decisions of the 7th World Trade Union Congress, Budapest, October 17-24, 1969 Part I

See the end of this post for details on the project.
Leaflet: Decisions of the 7th World Trade Union Congress, Budapest, October 17-24, 1969
We looked previously at a World Federation of Trade Unions (WFTU) leaflet in our post Trade Unions and the Challenges of the 1980s, 10th World Trade Union Congress, WFTU Havana, 1982.
As we noted in that post the WFTU was founded in 1945 and exists to this day. It is now headquartered in Athens and its website can be found at www.wftucentral.org
The WFTU consisted of trade unions that were often affiliated with or sympathetic to communist parties, the Socialist Bloc and non-aligned, anti-imperialist movements during the Cold War.
This leaflet deals with a wide array of issues confronting trade unions, workers and the anti-imperialist movement at the time. Due to its length we have divided the leaflet into two parts of which this is the first.
The first part has statements regarding the centenary of the birth of Lenin, the war in Vietnam, progress that was being made on social security issues in the Socialist Bloc and a "Telegram to Nixon" among other things.
One noteworthy quote that applies all too tragically today as well:
While the whole world is astonished by the unprecedented achievements of science, inadmissible living conditions remain for millions of human beings.
Millions of people are suffering from hunger and malnutrition.
Illiteracy is the scourge of many countries in the world.
At the same time, an ever more restricted minority of wealthy people hoards the riches, the fruit of the exploitation of the workers.
