Boneless Leg of Lamb on the Charcoal BBQ

Here we are using a boneless leg of lamb in a string casing. To start, take out your lamb forty-five minutes to half-an-hour before cooking. Season the lamb liberally with sea salt and black pepper all over. Then rub about a tablespoon of olive oil all over the leg as well. Finally, season with a tablespoon of garlic powder.
When you have finished seasoning, mince up about a tablespoon of rosemary and a large garlic clove. Add some olive oil to this and the zest of one lemon. Mix this all together into a paste.
Place the paste evenly around the lamb rubbing it in with a spoon. After you have done this, slice up a large garlic clove and push the pieces into the lamb at various soft spots around it.
Meanwhile, prep your charcoal BBQ the usual way. Here I want to profile an amazing idea my brother-in-law Brad had to convert an old Broil King gas BBQ into a charcoal one. He removed all of the gas components, of course, and then placed a deep metal basin into the BBQ's basin and found a grill that fit over top.
This conversion works especially well as the Broil King lid is very heavy, there is a side flue in the bottom almost as with a smoker and there is a built-in thermometer that allows you to regulate the heat.
It also had a space on the side for indirect cooking, which is a must for this dish.
Of course, you can use any charcoal BBQ big enough to allow for indirect heating, a technique we have looked at multiple times in the past which simply means that you arrange the charcoal so that there is a space (generally in the middle) without charcoal where you can place ribs, roasts, etc, so that they can be cooked for a long time without burning.
After your charcoal is ready for cooking, put your roast directly over the coals and sear it for 5 minutes a side. You want to get a nice char without burning it so if you are getting too many flare ups simply close the lid for a portion of the searing time.
Once seared, move the leg of lamb so that it is on the grill but not over the charcoal.
BBQ the lamb for 15-20 minutes a pound to get rare-medium to medium-rare which is how I think boneless leg of lamb should be prepared. You regulate the heat by opening and closing the lid at various points. I generally cook with the lid on for around ten minutes, lid off for around 5 minutes.
If you are using a meat thermometer boneless leg of lamb is ready as follows: 130 degrees for rare, 140-145 for medium rare, 150 for medium, 160 for medium-well and 170 for well done (not sure why you would do this, but...). For the record Health Canada recommends cooking lamb to an internal temperature of at least 145.
When done to your liking place your leg of lamb on a platter and let rest for 5-10 minutes.
Remove the netting and carve into slices.
The lamb will come out moist, smokey and delicious!
Perfect served with red wine and sides such as a Greek salad and grilled zucchini and eggplant as pictured here:
Enjoy!
See also: Pesto Encrusted Boneless Leg of Lamb
See also: Broiled Lamb Chops with Goat Cheese
No comments:
Post a Comment